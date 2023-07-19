Whataburger doesn't want you inside their newest Texas location

Instead of a friendly face, you can now get your Breakfast Burger from a "food locker."

Example video title will go here for this video

BEE CAVE, Texas — Whataburger is going digital.

The San Antonio-based fast food company announced it will build its first digital kitchen in the town of Bee Cave, which is just west of Austin.

According to the Austin Business Journal, while details are still limited on Whataburger's new concept, the location will only offer online and walk-up kiosk orders.

READ MORE:

The building will still look like a regular Whataburger on the outside, and it will still have employees inside, but there will be no dining room and the traditional drive-thru will be substituted with a "digital pick-up lane."

Customers looking to get their Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit fix will order at one of two kiosks, or through the Whataburger app on their phone, then pick up their meal from a "food locker."

While the concept isn't new to fast food, critics of the digital kitchen say the lack of interaction with employees isn't very Texan.

The location is currently hiring and expected to open soon.