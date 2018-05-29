Whataburger is now offering it's Hickory Smoked Bacon at HEB and Central Market starting this week.

The Hickory Smoked Bacon will be offered in one-pound servings, which will include 16 to 18 slices per package. The price will vary by store.

The release of the bacon comes after the huge response the restaurant received when it introduced sausage at HEB back in 2014.

“Whether fans are topping mac and cheese or adding crumbles to baked potatoes, we’re proud to introduce Whataburger’s Hickory Smoked Bacon and make it easier than ever for fans to cook up their favorites from home,” Whataburger Vice President of Retail Mike Sobel said.

