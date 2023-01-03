'Everything will still be homemade' | Popular breakfast taco spot returns after years of being closed

Villa Arcos is bringing back their highly anticipated breakfast tacos, which they’ve been serving along Navigation Boulevard for more than 40 years.

HOUSTON — A popular staple in east downtown Houston is making a comeback after being closed for several years.

The spot is the same, the name won’t change and the recipes are what you remember.

“I almost want to pinch myself sometimes to see that it’s really going to happen," owner Jacob Torres said. “We’ve all had the same recipes growing up.”

About 45 years ago, Jacob Torres’ grandmother opened Villa Arcos on Navigation Boulevard -- at the same time, creating a go-to for breakfast tacos.

“Now it’s my turn to take it over for the family," Torres said. “We do lunch, but our biggest ticket is our breakfast. It’s the barbacoa, the chorizo, the potatoes, the bacon and eggs, all of that.”

The flavor has become a family tradition.

“Nothing will change, everything will still be homemade. We will still make our tortillas every day. Our chorizo will be fresh," Torres said.

The past few years haven’t been easy. COVID hit the restaurant hard, and the winter freeze left its scars. So they’ve been closed for a while. But now, Torres is taking over -- opening up seven days a week and bringing the tacos back with them.

“Now, we’re able to get our feet on the ground and really make a push to get it to come back up," Torres said. “It’s been the dream of my life. And so I’m honored to take over for it. It’s been 45 years, and I'm ready to take it another 45 years.”

Torres said they hope to have the restaurant open by the end of the month.