Rockets fans are going after Ayesha Curry and her new Houston restaurant before it's even opened.

Fans are flooding Yelp with 1-star reviews of International Smoke with comments like "Steph is overrated and so is the food at this place."

Now there are also a few Warriors fans jumping in with their own 5-star reviews saying "Beautifully seasoned food. You can really taste the salty tears of our defeated enemies in every dish."

The restaurant is supposed to open next month.

