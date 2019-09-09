HOUSTON — Local favorites are expanding — and one bar is taking care to listen to its customers — in this week's Houston restaurant news.

South African restaurant makes the jump to The Woodlands

Peli Peli, a popular Houston-based South African restaurant, opened its fourth location Sept. 3 at 1201 Lake Woodlands Drive at The Woodlands Mall.

“We’ve wanted to open in The Woodlands for a long time,” Thomas Nguyen, Peli Peli Hospitality Group co-founder and chief marketing officer, said in a release. “It’s a dream scenario that we’ve found a location that will have everything we’ve always wanted in one space — a private dining room, beautiful patio and bar — all in a community similar to that of Vintage Park, where we got our start and have developed lasting relationships."

To read more about the Breakfast Klub (a Beyonce favorite!), Nobie's newest tropical concept and more -- visit the Houston Business Journal!

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM