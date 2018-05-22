FREDERICKSBURG, Texas -- 'Tis the season for Fredericksburg peaches!

The city of Fredericksburg's Convention and Visitor Bureau says that peach growers in the Texas Hill Country have rebounded from a "down year" in 2017 with an early yield to start the summer's peach harvest.

Peach season is expected to run from mid-May through the first week of August. The city says that roadside stands line several roads heading into Fredericksburg, with a "major concentration," along Highway 290, between Stonewall and Fredericksburg, and along Highway 87 South.

Information about peach orchards the peach orchards of the Texas Hill Country is available at www.TexasPeaches.com.

For more information on Fredericksburg and the Texas Hill Country, visit www.VisitFredericksburgTX.com.

