Calling all teachers! Krispy Kreme is giving you free donuts, coffee starting Aug. 10

HOUSTON — Hey teachers!

Krispy Kreme knows you deserve a treat for all of your hard work, so the week of Aug.10 they are offering you a free glazed donut and brewed coffee. All you need to do is show your teacher ID at checkout.

"It’s our way of saying thank you for all that you do."

The offer will last through Aug. 14.

That's not the only sweet treat Krispy Kreme is offering next week. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, the donut chain will be giving away a dozen donuts with the purchase of any dozen.

This promotion is called Straight "A" Tuesday.

You can redeem this offer by stopping by your local Krispy Kreme or visiting the website.