PEARLAND, Texas - It's official! Chef Ronnie Killen of Killen's Barbecue will be opening a new Tex-Mex restaurant in Pearland this fall.

The restaurant will be located in Pearland's Silverlake Plaza at 9330 W. Broadway, Suite A200.

With minimal renovation to the space, the chef expects to open sometime in November.

Among those excited for the new spot is Killen's son, Cameron. "He's been wanting me to open a Tex-Mex place for 10 years," said Killen. "One of his all-time favorite foods are my cheese enchiladas."

Killen's TMX will provide an opportunity for the chef to showcase his take on authentic Mexican cuisine including a variety of housemade moles, salsas and tortillas.

His team says customers can expect dishes utilizing Gulf Coast seafood that transport you to a seaside resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where Killen recently sharpened his skills while studying regional preparations and flavors.

As to the smoke influence, Killen plans to source barbecue brisket, chicken and other smoked ingredients from Killen's Barbecue, located just 5 miles down the road.

The new space is 5700 sq. ft. and will seat about 150 and includes a private dining room. Both valet and self-parking will be available.

Killen's TMX will serve lunch and dinner Sunday - Thursday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday - Saturday 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

The restaurant will accept reservations via Opentable.com and will seat walk-ins on a first come, first served basis.

