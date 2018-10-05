Passionate beer lovers gather! This list is for you.

It's no surprise Houston craft breweries are making a name for themselves and our city. With such a diverse culture, it only makes sense that our beer scene matches our swag - unique and edgy.

Not only does Houston's breweries create beer for the manliest of men, but if you're not beer drinker, you can always go to mix, mingle and have a great time. Whether you like your beer a little bitter or you enjoy more of a sweet taste, Houston area brews have it all. Not to mention, our local breweries are always coming up with new beers that have you hooked after the first sip.

We asked our KHOU 11 fans to let us know what their favorite breweries in town are, and let's just say, our viewers know a good beer.

Top 11 are in no specific order.

B52 Brewing

B52 likes to think of themselves as a lab where they experiment to develop truly unique, hand -crafted beverages. B52 was named the “Best New Brewery in Texas” the year they opened and they say they are not going to stop doing what they love until they are recognized as one of the best craft breweries in the world. Their taproom is where they display their most unique beers. There you can try the breweries newest and most-limited releases.

11 Below Brewing

11 Below brands themselves as the brewery that creates flavorful beers that you don’t mind drinking when it’s 100 degrees outside. 11 Below has several year-round beers that are sure to get your taste buds jumping like the 7-Iron, the Lame Duck and Color Blind. 11 Below beers are available on draft all over the greater Houston area. They usually rotate their taps so you make sure you give them a call ahead of time before heading to your favorite watering hole.

SpindleTap Brewery

SpindleTap Brewery is a microbrewery dedicated to delivering high quality craft beers to Houston and surrounding areas. SpindleTap beers are no strangers to flavor. They have beers mixed with organic Texas honey and even a beer mixed with grapefruit, pineapple, mango and melon. SpindleTap is only open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Saint Arnold Brewing

Saint Arnold Brewing Company is one of Texas’ Oldest Craft Breweries. Their small crew does everything, brew the beer, filter the beet, keg the beer, bottle the beer, sell the beer and drink the beer. Saint Arnold’s brews several different beers. Some are year-round, some seasonal and a few are single batch brews. Saint Arnold’s beer is available in restaurants, grocery stores, liquor stores and warehouses throughout Texas and Louisiana.

8th Wonder Brewery

8th Wonder Brewery got their inspiration from the Houston Astrodome, the first ever air-conditioned domed stadium. In 2013, they begin brewing beer in a dome-like warehouse in East Downtown. The brewery says their beer undergoes strict flavor analysis and quality control. 8th Wonder is open seven days a week and strives to create good beer and good fun!

Buffalo Bayou Brewery

Since the fall of 2011, Buffalo Bayou Brewing has been redefining what it means to be an urban craft brewery. They pride themselves on making beer outside traditional brewing recipes by using science and gastronomy. You can take a tour of Buffalo Bayou Brewing on Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. Word on the street is, Buffalo Bayou Brewing is having a Spring Carnival on May 12 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Vallensons’ Brewing

Vallensons’ Brewing Company was created from the inspiration and passion of Valle Kauniste. His love for craft beer started when he was in the United States Air Force where he was fortunate enough to travel the world and taste beers from all over. After he left the military, he started experimenting with a homebrew kit. He eventually perfected his craft and opened his own brewing company in Pearland, Texas.

Copperhead Brewery

Copperhead Brewery has one goal – to make quality craft beer for consumers and offer a fun and friendly environment for people to relax and fellowship. Copperhead opened their doors for the first time in 2014. They have a 30 feet long bar where they serve premium products made with fresh, quality ingredients. What makes Copperhead Brewery so cool is that they are open to opinions and suggestions about their brew.

Saloon Door Brewing

Saloon Door Brewing is located in Webster, TX and they just celebrated their second anniversary in April. The brewery makes their craft beers in house with a 10-barrel system using only the fines ingredients. They also focus on sustainable sourcing, using local vendors and making maximum efforts to keep their carbon footprint at an absolute minimum. Saloon Door distributes their brew to pubs, bars and restaurants in the greater Houston area and Galveston County areas.

Lone Pint Brewery

Lone Pint Brewery says they create their beer with the true beer lover in mind. Located in Magnolia, the brewery uses renewable energy that powers their building, and they say they feed their spent grain to a local dairy farmer’s cows. Craft brewing is an American institution. Their brewhouse and tanks are from Nevada, their boiler is from Pennsylvania, their keg machine is from California, chiller from Oregon and the bottling machine is from Washington.

No Label Brewing

The Royo family created no Label Brewing in 2009. The family discovered an old rice silo sitting empty in Old Town Katy. They signed the lease to the building and the rest is history. No Label serves beer with a true Houstonian in mind like the Brew of H that is Cougar brewed and Cougar owned and the Gilley’s, which is a refreshing beer that embodies the spirit of an urban cowboy.

© 2018 KHOU