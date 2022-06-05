Asian Restaurant Month celebrates Asian culture in Houston

The campaign coincides with AAPI Heritage month and promotes Asian representation.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — So much of the story of where we’re from can be told by the food that's on our tables.

“Myself being a Korean American… there’s a lot of people that come here have never tried Korean food and so I want it to be not intimidating – I want it to be inviting," said Jason Cho.

Cho is a native Houstonian and the owner of Timbergrove Heights restaurant Dak & Bop – which means “Chicken & Rice” in Korean.

This is the restaurant's second straight year participating in Asian Restaurant Month.

“Any extra attention it can bring to any restaurant, I think we have to take advantage of it and participate and our best to represent our culture," Cho said.

A representation that – coinciding with Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage month – Sunil Srivastava hopes will be furthered by the month-long campaign featuring over 100 restaurants around Houston presented by the Asian Chamber of Commerce Houston.

Srivastava is the owner and chef of the Indian restaurant Verandah in Upper Kirby.

“People think Asian, ‘Oh it must be noodle or some fried rice or something…’ no, no, no… that is just the tip of the iceberg," said Srivastava.

Sunil and his wife are from India and opened the restaurant in 2019 – Asian Restaurant Month – started in 2021 – is an opportunity to show the similarities and unique qualities that make us a community.

“How it is so different from any other cuisine or how it is so linked – and kind of interlinked with the cuisines and spices," said Srivastava.

And for Cho, who remembers his late father, a Korean immigrant who built a successful business of Tae Kwon Do studios and inspired him to dream big in his hometown, he said this month is a chance to share what makes Houston so diverse.

“It’s a melting pot of all of all the beautiful things that are available in our city," said Cho.