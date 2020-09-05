'One tough girl' | SPCA, Brookshire police want to know who dumped this starving horse

“Considering the horrible condition she is in and how much she has apparently suffered, she is one tough girl,” SPCA equine veterinarian Dr. DeChant said.

HOUSTON — A starving horse dumped on the side of the road in Brookshire is now getting some tender loving care from the Houston SPCA’s Equine Rescue Team.

The emaciated mare’s ribs are poking out, her coat was matted with manure and lack of care to her hooves has been causing a tremendous amount of pain to her feet and tendons, SPCA equine veterinarian Dr. DeChant said.

The vet said the 16-year-old mare is showing a strong will to live.

“Considering the horrible condition she is in and how much she has apparently suffered, she is one tough girl,” DeChant said.

The horse was found off 11th Street and Hwy 359.

Now, Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty investigators and the Brookshire Police Department are asking anyone with information to email the Houston SPCA at info@houstonspca.org or call Brookshire Police Department at 281-375-5000.

During COVID-19, The SPCA’s cruelty investigations, 24-hour injured animal rescue ambulance, the COVID-19 Foster Program and the Wildlife Center of Texas are still operating.

To report cruelty, file an online report here Online Animal Cruelty Report or call 713-869-7722. If you see an injured stray animal, call the 24-hour rescue ambulance at 713.880.HELP (4357). For injured wildlife, contact the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center of Texas.