It'll be a good Father's Day for an endangered bird and his hatchling at the Houston Zoo

For the first time in nearly 30 years, a rare wattled curassow hatchling will be raised by its parents at the Houston Zoo.

HOUSTON — It’ll be an extra special Father’s Day for one of the Houston Zoo’s residents after a rare chick hatched.

The chick was an endangered wattled curassow hatchling and, according to the Houston Zoo, it’s the first time in nearly three decades that one will be raised by its parents there.

The Houston Zoo is no stranger to this type of bird. There are only 25 of them across the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and six live here at the Houston Zoo.

According to the zoo, wattled curassows are from the Amazon rainforest, found in Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Zoo officials say their numbers are declining because of habitat loss, hunting and predators.