ANGLETON, Texas — If you’re on the hunt for an adventure in search of crocodiles, turns out you don’t have to travel to a land down under.

You just have to go down the road to Angleton, Texas.

Welcome to Crocodile Encounter. A wildlife park and conservation center dedicated to saving, yep, crocs and alligators!

This is the largest crocodile facility in America. It’s home to 17 different species of crocs like Titan. He’s a Nile, native to Africa, and at 9 years old. He’s still a baby but he’ll grow to be about 15 feet long.

At this park you’ll get to experience these wild creatures up close and personal in their natural habitat and learn about them from experts like Carly.

But these reptiles are just the beginning. You’ll find kangaroos, tortoises, lemurs and even bongos – not the drum – the antelopes at Crocodile Encounter.

You’ll get to see these rare animals all in one place.

It’s an interaction, you’ll never forget.