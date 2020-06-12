Houston SPCA hosts 'touchless' holiday pet food drive

Donations can be dropped off on site at the Houston SPCA parking lot. Just look for the big blue tent decked out in holiday décor.

HOUSTON — Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Houston SPCA has delivered more than 70,000 pet meals. This holiday season, they're stepping up once more, this time helping homebound seniors and their pets.

On Saturday, the organization kicked off its touchless pet food drive.

Houstonians like Rebecca Smith got up early to make a drop-off.

"I'm just really glad that we have the opportunity to not only help the animals but help the families that are passionate enough to keep their own pets, regardless of the tough times we're in right now,” Smith said.

Donations can be dropped off on site at the Houston SPCA parking lot. Just look for the big blue tent decked out in holiday décor. The tent will be up all month long.

"If you are out shopping today, tomorrow, next Wednesday and you got an extra bag of dog food, a new toy, or a new dog bed, bring it to the tent,” said Houston SPCA’s Jo Sullivan.

This year has been tough. The pandemic has impacted everyone, including our homebound seniors with pets.

Imagine having to choose between you having a meal or your furry friend. Grace Jackson with nonprofit Northwest Assistance Ministries said it’s a very real struggle and choice many seniors are having to make.

"Most people don't want to see their pet suffer, so they end up sharing their food with their family member which is their pet,” Jackson said.

It's why the Houston SPCA is teaming up with NAM and other community partners to help bridge the gap.

"We understand the importance of pets in people's lives. They are family members, and they bring joy and happiness and support,” Sullivan said.

However, the Houston SPCA said they can't do it without the community's help. If you'd like to donate, the organization is collecting non-perishable pet foods and supplies.