Tropical Storm Imelda brought more than flooding rain to the Greater Houston area.
Just ask officials at North Shore Senior High 10th Grade Center.
An alligator was spotted on a campus lawn Friday, not far away from standing water and a wooded area.
Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office, along with animal control and principal Kenneth Bryant, helped wrangle the gator and remove it from the school.
A commenter on the constable’s Facebook page asked, “Did it say see you later or after while?”
“Never a dull moment in Texas Law Enforcement,” the constable’s office wrote on Facebook.
