HOUSTON — The Houston SPCA and Houston Police Department rescued some English bulldogs and Yorkshire terriers from a “backyard breeder” in northeast Houston Thursday.

According to the SPCA, they spent most of their lives in poor conditions and, in some cases, cramped cages.

At least one of the bulldogs will need surgery to repair ‘cherry eye’ or a prolapsed third eyelid gland, common in the breed that can cause serious vision impairment if not treated. The Yorkies will be treated for matting and dental issues.

The dogs will be placed into foster care to continue their rehabilitation and care during the pandemic.

The Houston SPCA continues to serve the community with emergency services including animal cruelty investigations, 24-rescue ambulance and wildlife rehabilitation.

To report animal cruelty, call 713- 869-SPCA and for injured/distressed strays, call the rescue ambulance at 713- 880-HELP.

