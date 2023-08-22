SPCA: Dog found in severe heat distress on second-floor balcony in north Harris County

The dog was rescued and is now under veterinary care at the Houston SPCA.

HOUSTON — A dog that was left on a second-story apartment balcony while its owner was out of town was rescued Tuesday by the Houston SPCA, Precinct 1 deputies and the Ponderosa Fire Department.

According to the Houston SPCA, someone reported the dog needed help after seeing it suffering from the heat on an apartment balcony on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Road.

When a rescue team arrived on scene, the dog was not moving.

“We noticed the dog took in a breath, so we moved quickly to get him off the balcony,” said Sergeant Joseph Soto with Harris County Constable Precinct 1. “Reporting cruelty made all the difference in getting him the help he desperately needed."

Since the dog's owner was out of town, the rescue team needed an exigent warrant to remove it.

You can be fined up to $10,000 for animal cruelty in Texas. You can also be sentenced to two years in prison.

To report animal cruelty or an animal in distress, please call 713-869-7722 or file a report at houstonspca.org.