Dog found with chain wrapped tight around neck

HOUSTON — A 4-year-old dog underwent surgery after she was found with a chain wrapped so tight around her neck that it was growing into her skin.
Molly was brought to the Houston Humane Society by animal crime investigators from the Fort Bend County Constable's Office on Monday afternoon.
The chain was wrapped twice around Molly's neck and was digging into her skin every time she moved.
Molly tested positive for heartworms, is very malnourished and is infested with fleas.
Anyone who wants to help Molly and the Houston Humane Society with the costs that come along with her treatment, click here.
