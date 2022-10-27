Too many animals forcing shelter to euthanize more animals, BARC says

More than 250 animals at the shelter are in need of a home.

HOUSTON — Houston’s BARC animal shelter said Thursday it's being forced to euthanize more animals due to ongoing capacity issues.

"This is not the first time this year that we're having to tell the public we're starting the day off at capacity," said Cory Stottlemyer with BARC.

Stottlemyer said the shelter has been operating at its 300-animal capacity limit for months.

He said adoption and foster care numbers are at an all-time low.

"Because of the high cost of pet ownership right now, inflation impacts across the board people's decisions in whether adding a new family member or pet," Stottlemyer said.

By law, the shelter must accept any animal that comes through its doors. Stottlemyer said the lack of space and adoptions has forced them to put more animals down.

“We have no kennel room for the incoming animals. we have to make that ultimate hard decision," he said.

There's a measure on the November ballot aimed at helping the shelter with its ongoing capacity problem.

Proposition C proposes $47 million in bonds for animal care, including a new building for BARC.

'What we do know is that it would improve shelter capacity at BARC. We know that more funding would go to helping to get animals off our streets," Stottlemyer said.

Tina Lundquist-Faust, the co-president Houston PetSet, a non-profit that works with local shelters, said her agency is working collaboratively with shelters like BARC.

"It's not just for the animals it’s for the city of Houston this is a crisis it’s a public health and public safety issue," she said.