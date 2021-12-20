'You're a bad dog!' Amazon worker saves teen, pet dog being attacked by another dog

Stephanie Lontz didn't hesitate when she heard the teen screaming as a dog tried to snatch her dog Max out of her arms.

NEVADA, USA — An Amazon worker in Nevada came to the rescue of a teen and her precious pet being attacked by an aggressive dog.

Stephanie Lontz heard 19-year-old Lauren Ray screaming as she tried to fight off the mean dog that was trying to snatch her dog Max out of her arms.

Stephanie didn't hesitate. She jumped in to help block the aggressive dog long enough that Lauren and her dog could get inside.

"The screams made me think of my own child. I would only hope someone would jump in and help her if she was in a similar situation," Lontz explained. "I wouldn't even think it's motherly. It's just, it's the human thing to do."

As Lontz walked away from the aggressive dog she yelled, "You're a bad dog!"

Thankfully no one was hurt.