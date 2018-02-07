Business is booming for a 12-year-old who owns his own lawn cutting business in Maple Heights, Ohio. But the boost comes after someone called the cops on him while he was moving lawns in the city, which is located about 13 miles southeast of Cleveland.

Reggie Fields owns and operates Mr. Reggie's Lawn Cutting Service with his brothers, sisters and cousins. But one of his customers, Lucille Holt, said someone called the police on him while he was simply doing his job. She said neighbors complained because the group mowed the lawn on a section of their property.

Brandy Marie Fields/Facebook

"They called the police to tell the police that the kids was cutting their grass," Holt said in a now viral Facebook video. "Who does that? Who calls the police for everything?"

She added, "I guess I have a line where part of it is now my yard. They called the police to tell the police that the kids was cutting (their) grass."

Holt's video has been viewed more than 400,000 times on Facebook. WEWS-TVreports that people are rushing to support the 12-year-old's business following the incident to make sure he doesn't get discouraged.

"People are inboxing me like, 'how can I get in touch with this children? Where are they at? I got property I want these kids to cut,'" Holt told WEWS-TV.

Now, the young entrepreneur is getting receiving calls from across the city. He told the station he plans to save his money to help grow his business.

"Just give me a call. I will be there," he said. "On time!"

