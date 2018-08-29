For many, it’s the natural progression of life: Go to school, get a degree, find a job, get married and have kids.

And over the course of time, those priorities haven’t gone away, but they’ve been prolonged.

The U.S. Census took a look at young adults in 1975 versus now. That’s anyone between the ages 18-34.

What they've found is the most noticeable change is delaying marriage. Back in the 70’s, 80 percent tied the knot before they were 30. Now that average age is pushed back 15 years.

And in the 70’s, 69 percent of women had their first child by their late twenties. Today, 69 percent aren’t having them until their early thirties.

And when it comes to living on your own, more and more young adults are turning their parents into roommates. In fact, more live with their parents than a spouse.

In Texas, one in three still live at home, up 10 percent from just a decade before. Of those, one in four are idle, meaning they don’t go to school or work.

But living with a loved one is also on the rise. Over the last 40 years, moving in with a significant other - not married - has increased 12 times.

What’s interesting though is the ages haven’t changed. The same ages their parents were getting married, young adults are moving in together. Trading in that wedding ring for a one-bedroom.

