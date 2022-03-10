Houston rapper, philanthropist Trae Tha Truth rescues hundreds in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

The Houston native is back home to re-fuel after spending five days on the coast of Florida, working around the clock to help with rescues and recovery.

FLORIDA, USA — Rapper Trae Tha Truth, also known for his relief work after major disasters, is at it again — this time in Florida.

The Houston native spent several days and nights helping to rescue people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

“I think combined, they said with all of us, we’ve done over 300 rescues," Trae Tha Truth said.

He and his Relief Gang returned to Houston Monday to re-fuel after spending five days on the coast of Florida, sleeping in their cars and working around the clock to help with rescues and recovery.

“We rescued newborns to the elderly, to disabled to everything. It’s been a hectic weekend," Trae said. “It’s definitely different to see big yachts turned upside down like they’re toy boats. I’ll have to say it’ll be a long time before they get back to normal."

It's a scene he’s unfortunately familiar with as the rapper’s rescue efforts began in Houston during Hurricane Harvey, which led him to start the Relief Gang. In addition to Harvey, Trae's Relief Gang also assisted Houstonians during COVID and the winter storm. He’s also traveled to other states like Florida and Louisiana for hurricane aftermath.

“It’s hurricane season. What do we expect people to do when it comes our way? We’re going to expect help, or we’re going to need help," Trae said. "So with me being a representative of Houston, if I can go down there and extend that hand and make an impact, we may need that helping hand at another time. So sometimes you just got to pay it forward you know?"

While back in Houston, Trae said he and his team are partnering with Operation BBQ, with hopes of heading back to Florida in the coming days to provide meals to the many people still picking up the pieces after the storm.