HOUSTON — April is National Autism Awareness Month, and many places in the Houston area are offering sensory friendly events for those with autism.

Here are some places you can visit this month for these special events and offers:

SENSORY FRIENDLY EASTER BUNNY

Several Houston-area malls are offering opportunities on April 7 for children with special needs and their families to take photos with the Easter bunny where special care is taken to support sensory, physical and developmental needs.

Memorial City Mall - register here

Galleria Houston - register here

Katy Mills - register here

Brazos Mall - register here

LIGHT IT UP BLUE FOR AUTISM

The entire courtyard on Market Street in The Woodlands will be lit up blue on April 2 for World Autism Awareness Day. The event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. will feature a huge puzzle for those with autism or loved ones with autism to create their own customized piece. Pieces can be reserved by e-mailing sbersani@ccmclending.com.

AUTISM AWARENESS NIGHT AT MINUTE MAID PARK

The Houston Astros are bringing back Autism Awareness Night during their game at 7:10 p.m. April 9 against the New York Yankees. A portion of tickets sold through this link goes to the Houston chapter of Autism Speaks.

CHILDREN'S' MUSEUM OF HOUSTON

The Children’s Museum of Houston will host Explore Abilities Day on April 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will offer kids with Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) and sensory processing differences the opportunity to explore the Museum. We have a host of activities for both caregivers and kids, including story times, therapy dogs and much more! Doors will be closed to the public. There will be no music and sound-reducing headphones will be available. Outside food and drinks will be allowed (Fresh Café will be closed). Pre-registration is required.





SHOE-TYING CLASS

Nordstrom Houston Galleria and nonprofit Hope for Three are hosting a shoe-tying class and pizza-making instruction for 20 children with autism. The free event, set for 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. April 27, is open to children ages 6 and older. Those interested must register here.

For tips parents and caregivers of kids with autism can follow to make sure they stay safe, click here.

