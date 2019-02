HOUSTON — Looking for a dream job? Royal Caribbean is offering one lucky person the chance to get paid to travel the world.

The cruise company is looking for someone to become a “shore explorer.” The person who lands the apprenticeship will travel the world and document it all on social media.

The winning candidate will get to visit Alaska, Japan, Dubai and the Caribbean. All travel and meals will be paid. The salary? $136,000 a year.

For more information, visit Royal Caribbean’s Instagram page.