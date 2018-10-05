Members of the KHOU 11 family are sharing some of their best memories of their mom for Mother's Day this year.

Watch the videos below to hear their candid stories:

KHOU 11 Anchor Russ Lewis shared a cool story about his mom and something she did early in his career.

KHOU 11 Traffic Anchor Darby Douglas shared memories of his caring mom and how she helped him get past bad days at school.

Meteorologist Chita Craft shared sweet childhood memories of her adventurous mom and her stylish ride.

KHOU 11 Anchor Len Cannon recalled the time he was in high school with a job picking corn from a fruit farm. He wanted to quit after the first day, but his mother was not having it.

Chief Meteorologist David Paul's mother loved roadside roadside fruit stands.

Check out a slideshow from more members of the KHOU 11 family and their moms:

Photos: Happy Mother's Day to our KHOU 11 moms! Reporter Grace White with her son and her mom 01 / 37 Reporter Grace White with her son and her mom 01 / 37

Photos: Happy Mother's Day to our KHOU 11 moms!

© 2018 KHOU