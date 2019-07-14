HOUSTON, Texas — We don’t know yet the extent of what Tropical Storm Barry’s damage will be, but Houstonians are already stepping up to help: Houston Relief Hub has now activated their donation center.

Harvey, Maria, Florence, and now Barry.

Some can hurt more than others, but the impact, the devastation is there, all the same.

“We will find you, we will get you what you need. We’re not going to leave you alone over there," said Houston Relief Hub Founder Bill Baldwin.

Baldwin says Hurricane Harvey is the reason the Houston Relief Hub is here.

“It's just about Houstonians helping to pay it forward after their experience of Harvey," Baldwin said.

They served us for months after Harvey, but now they’re ready to respond to whatever Mother Nature brings our way.

At the moment, it’s Tropical Storm Barry.

“Someone is going to need diapers, and bleach and blankets and new underwear," Baldwin said.

They’ve already opened the hub for your donations. It's a chance for Houstonians to return the favor.

“Many of the people have received goods and services and help when they needed it, and it’s part of their healing processes to give back to those who are facing the same sort of situation that they faced two years ago," Baldwin said.

You can stay up to date on the Houston Relief Hub’s website here at HoustonReliefHub.org.

They will post regularly to let you know what’s needed from supplies to volunteers.

Drop off donations started July 12th until further announcement at 927 Studewood, Suite 110 in the Houston Heights, seven days a week between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

For large donations or more information on how you can help: email help@houstonreliefhub.org.