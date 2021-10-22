Watch live Saturday: 27th Greater Houston Black Chamber Pinnacle Awards

Mia Gradney and Len Cannon will co-host the show on Saturday, honoring Black Houston entrepreneurs.

HOUSTON — The Greater Houston Black Chamber (GHBC) is holding their Annual Pinnacle Awards on Saturday, Oct 23.

Their ceremony recognizes leading African-American entrepreneurs for their success in business and their positive impact on the communities they serve. The theme for the 27th ceremony is “Excellence Has Arrived: Black Businesses Take the Lead.”

KHOU 11’s Mia Gradney and Len Cannon are co-hosting this year’s event. The award show will air at 7 p.m. on QuestTEXAS 55. It will also be available to stream on KHOU 11 digital platforms.

Each year, 10 companies are named as finalists for the GHBC Pinnacle Award, and five are selected to receive the honor. For the Upstart Award, there are five finalists and won winner. The finalists for each award are as follows:

Pinnacle Award finalists - Camellia Alise, Carey Business Solutions, Park Street Homes, Fresh Tech Solutionz, Optimize Health, Sisters & Moore, Coach Cam, Deanna Michel, Rowe Docs, and The Sports & Wellness Doc.

- Camellia Alise, Carey Business Solutions, Park Street Homes, Fresh Tech Solutionz, Optimize Health, Sisters & Moore, Coach Cam, Deanna Michel, Rowe Docs, and The Sports & Wellness Doc. Upstart Award finalists - Grand Park Square, Bayou City Foot & Ankle, Pinch-Dash-Done, Busy Bee Mobile Health Clinic, and NCMPRBL Watches.

In addition, the Greater Houston Black Chamber will bestow prestigious Community Awards to the following individuals/businesses:

Legend’s Award – Ruth Simmons, President, Prairie View A&M University

Excellence Award – Helen Stagg, President & CEO, Change Happens, Inc.

Larry V. Green Advocate of the Year Award – Jerome Love, President & CEO, Texas Black Expo

Mickey Leland Entrepreneur Public Leadership Award – Teneshia Hudspeth, Harris County Clerk

Endurance Award – KTSU-FM