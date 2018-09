BRENHAM, Texas – The busiest Mexican Restaurant and steakhouse in Brenham serves music you have to hear to believe.

Los Cabos' general manager H. Scott Hughes is a trained classical singer who serenades guests every night. His sweetest song, though, may be the story of why he works in a restaurant.

In his own words, he dished to KHOU 11 News.

© 2018 KHOU