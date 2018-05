HOUSTON -- The famous "Be Someone" rail bridge over I-45 near downtown isn't just known for its positive message.

It's also known for getting vandalized. Almost weekly.

The latest incarnation, spotted by Air 11 early Thursday, now encourages Houstonians to "Be Matress Mac."

Sure it's not spelled correctly, but you get the idea.

KHOU 11 News spoke with Mattress Mack about it. He said he was unaware of the new message but sounded pleasantly surprised by it.

