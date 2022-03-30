'Sweetest Pie': Great Day Houston's Deborah Duncan raps a sweet tribute to Megan's H-Town Hottie Pie

Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating the release of her new single with Dua Lipa by teaming up with Goldbelly to offer a taste of her own "Sweetest Pie."

Houston native Megan Thee Stallion recently released her latest single "Sweetest Pie," a collaboration with Dua Lipa.

To celebrate, the Grammy Award-winning musician partnered with food platform, Goldbelly, to create her own limited edition pie.

Inspired by Houston, “Megan’s H-Town Hottie Pie” is a twist on the classic pecan pie. The rapper's version also features coconut, butterscotch and pretzels, topped with gold dust, of course.

Great Day Houston Host Deborah Duncan tried Megan’s pie, and was so impressed she was inspired to rap about it -- with a little help from her altar ego "Deban Thee Stallion."

You can order Megan Thee Stallion's H-Town Hottie Pie from Goldbelly here.