Austin's Westlake High School couldn't hold a traditional graduation because of the coronavirus pandemic so these graduates created their own pomp and circumstance.

AUSTIN, Texas — Jack Crawley and his family found a fun way to make up for no traditional graduation ceremony.

Jack, 17, went wake surfing in his cap and gown, along with dad Scott Crawley and buddy Andrew Mountain.

Jack just graduated from Austin’s Westlake High School with his twin Ally.

He is heading to Texas A&M to study engineering and Ally is going to Texas State to study business.