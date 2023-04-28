'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' star Tenoch Huerta joins Comicpalooza guest lineup

Huerta is known for his breakthrough role as the king of Talokan, Namor, in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which was released in theaters in November.

Comicpalooza is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, May 26-28, at George R. Brown Convention Center.

Huerta can also be seen in “Madres, Son of Monarchs,” “The Forever Purge,” “Dias De Gracia,” “Mexican Gangster,” “Güeros,” “Narcos: Mexico” and more.

He recently accepted an Image Award for his role in the Marvel film and is a recipient of the Ariel Award for his role in “Dias De Gracia.”

His people call him K’uk’ulkan, but his enemies call him Namor. Whichever side you’re on, help us welcome Black Panther: Wakanda Forever @tenochhuerta to our #CP2023 lineup! Don't miss you chance to meet him! Learn More: https://t.co/RrwcZbqNDP Buy Passes https://t.co/VZSvhzjwaW pic.twitter.com/dFCdNrMrac — Comicpalooza (@Comicpalooza) April 28, 2023

“We are committed to giving our fans experiences they will cherish for a lifetime.” said Aimée McCurtain, chief strategy officer for Comicpalooza and vice president of Enterprise Strategy for Houston First Corporation. “There’s something electric about being in the same room as burgeoning stars and undeniable legends – listening to their stories during panels, or meeting them as you get an autograph or photograph – and you’re reminded of that feeling every time you see them on the small or big screen in the future.”

Joining Huerto is fellow Marvel star, Alaqua Cox, who will make her Comicpalooza debut this Memorial Day weekend. The actress is known for her role as Maya Lopez a.k.a Echo, the deaf Native American amputee hero with photographic reflexes. The character made her on-screen debut in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye.”

Cox is set to reprise her role in the spin-off series Echo. She is also a proud member of the Menominee and Mohican nation.

Critically acclaimed actor, Chad Coleman is best known for his role as Tyreese in AMC’s cult favorite television series, “The Walking Dead.” He can also be seen playing the reformed criminal Dennis “Cutty” Wise in the HBO drama series “The Wire,” DC villain Bruno Mannheim in “Superman & Lois,” Klyden in the comedy-drama series “The Orville,” and will soon appear in “The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster.”

Titus Welliver is a multifaceted actor with many credits in film, television and theater. Among other titles, he has portrayed Harry Bosch in the hit series “Bosch” and “Bosch: Legacy,” “The Man in Black” in the long-running series “Lost,” Jimmy O’Phelan in “Sons of Anarchy,” James Savoy in “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” Bates in “Argo,” Dono Ciampa in “The Town,” Lionel McCready in “Gone Baby Gone,” and recently took a turn as Lex Luther in “Titans.”