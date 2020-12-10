Mohsin Malik, General Manager at ZT Baseball is instilling sportsmanship, honesty and teamwork in young athletes.

HOUSTON — ZT Baseball provides opportunities and exposure for players, while competing at the highest level, instilling discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship and honesty. The organization focuses on developing athletes, great instruction, and college placement all while being an affordable and economical option for players and their families.

What sets the league apart is ZT Baseball's approach in ensuring every player can play without the financial burden that is often associated with select baseball.