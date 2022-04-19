Women's Storybook Project Of Texas is connecting incarcerated mothers with their children through the joy of literature

Great Day Houston learns more about this Texas-based non-profit and ways the community can support

HOUSTON — The Women's Storybook Project of Texas (WSP) is a women's prison program that connects children with their incarcerated mothers through the joy of literature. The primary goal of WSP is to reduce the rate of re-incarceration among incarcerated mothers by strengthening the mother-child connection through literature.

This literature project requires volunteers to travel to Texas female prisons to record incarcerated mothers as they read stories to their children. These recordings provide a chance for children to hear their mother's voice while they are away. Connecting the children and mothers helps provide a reason for the mothers to work hard not to return to prison.

