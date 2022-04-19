Women's Storybook Project Of Texas is connecting incarcerated mothers with their children through the joy of literature

HOUSTON — The Women's Storybook Project of Texas (WSP) is a women's prison program that connects children with their incarcerated mothers through the joy of literature. The primary goal of WSP is to reduce the rate of re-incarceration among incarcerated mothers by strengthening the mother-child connection through literature.
This literature project requires volunteers to travel to Texas female prisons to record incarcerated mothers as they read stories to their children. These recordings provide a chance for children to hear their mother's voice while they are away. Connecting the children and mothers helps provide a reason for the mothers to work hard not to return to prison.
How You Can Help?
The April 28th in-person luncheon will be held at The Austin Country Club: 4408 Long Champ Dr, Austin, TX 78746
The May 5th virtual luncheon will be held on YouTube LIVE. The link will be sent to you after you register
To donate, volunteer and to learn more about Women's Storybook Project Of Texas, visit storybookproject.org