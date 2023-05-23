Why Holy Spirit Episcopal School is a better option for parents and students

Holy Spirit Episcopal School offers engaging, inspiring education for K - 8 students in Houston.

HOUSTON — Across the country, the public education system is dealing with a whole lot more than reading, writing, and arithmetic. From what students are being taught to struggles in making the grade, many parents feel like they've been left out of the equation.

Holy Spirit Episcopal School removes a lot of those concerns by welcoming parent participation, offering smaller class sizes, and an atmosphere that rest on a spiritual foundation.

Kelly Broaddus understands the value of this private school education. She graduated from Holy Episcopal and went back for more. Today she's the Head of School.

Broaddus joined Great Day Houston to discuss Holy Spirit Episcopal School and why it's a better option for parents and students.

To learn more about Holy Spirit Episcopal School or to schedule a personalized tour, go to hses.org or email: admissions@hses.org.