What to know about the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camila this weekend

The Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camila takes place this Saturday at London's Westminster Abbey.

HOUSTON — Get ready to don your finest fascinator this weekend! While the Kentucky Derby is sure to impress with mint juleps and fabulous hats, across the pond, the royal coronation awaits. This historic event will see King Charles III officially crowned and his wife, Camilla, take on the role of Queen Consort. The best part? You don't have to be in the UK to celebrate!

His majesty's Consul General, Richard Hyde, and Julie Phan Rose from the British American Foundation of Texas joined Great Day Houston to discuss the many events taking place across Houston to commemorate this momentous occasion.

The British American Foundation of Texas is a nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance and educational opportunities to students in the United States and United Kingdom. Their watch party may be sold out, but you can still support BAFTX or learn more about their scholarship opportunities, click here.

The British Consulate General in Houston brings together the best of the United Kingdom and Texas. To learn more, you can visit their website or follow @ukintx on Instagram or Twitter.

Buffalo Bayou clean-up:

Hosted by the British Consulate-General, Houston

Saturday, May 6

8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Nau Family Pavilion

Guests can join the celebration by picnicking at the Nau Pavilion

Email thebighelpouthouston@gmail.com for details

"Coronation Cup" cricket match