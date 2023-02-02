x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

What makes for a classic romance novel

Local authors Sophie Jordan and Angelina M. Lopez discuss the bestselling romance novel genre

More Videos

For more information on Angelina M. Lopez and her steamy romance novels, check out her website

"After Hours On Milagro Street" is available now everywhere books are sold.  The new book "Full Moon Over Freedom" will release in September, 2023.

TikTok |  Instagram |  Facebook

For more information on Sophie Jordan, the Internationally Best-Selling romance novelist and author of the upcoming "The Scandalous Ladies of London: The Countess," releasing March, 2023.

Sophie Twitter: www.Twitter.com/soverysophie

Sophie Instagram: www.Instagram.com/sosophiejordan  

Sophie Facebook: www.Facebook.com/sophiejordanauthor

Before You Leave, Check This Out