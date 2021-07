4-time All-American gymnast Olivia Karas and her father Jim Karas share the dedication and discipline it takes to be a champion athlete

HOUSTON — To order "Confessions of a Division-1 Athlete: A Dad and Daughter's Guide to Survivial" by Jim Karas and Olivia Karas, click here.

Follow Olivia Karas on Instagram at @livkarass or on Twitter at @lil_livkay

For more information on Jim Karas, log on to JimKaras.com.