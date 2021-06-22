Change starts with understanding. Colt St. Amand, Ph.D., M.D., and Micki Grimland, LCSW, ACSW, explain the terminology of gender identity and sexual orientation

HOUSTON — June is Pride month, celebrating the social, self-acceptance and achievements of the LGBTQ community. A relatively short time ago, same sex sexual activity was against the law in all fifty states. In 2015, LGBTQ Americans won the right to be legally married. In addition, some states have added protections against various forms of discrimination. There are still many legal and social challenges, however. Change starts with understanding. Clinical psychologist and physician, Colt St. Amand, Ph.D., M.D., and therapist, Micki Grimland, LCSW, ACSW, of Southwest Psychotherapy and Associates, helped us understand some of the terminology when it comes to gender identity and sexual orientation. Both have a professional understanding of the LGBTQ community.

For a guide on understanding gender identity and sexual orientation terms, click here.

For more information on Colt St. Amand, Ph.D., M.D., visit TheGenderDoctor.com.

For more information on Micki Grimland, LCSW, ACSW, and Southwest Psychotherapy and Associates, log on to SWPsychotherapy.com.

If you have a family member or friend who is struggling with their identity, be supportive. Ask them what they need. Be there for them, and do not abandon them.

If you are a family member or friend who is trying to understand, find a local resource to meet other families who have the same questions as you. This allows you to process the experience and get your questions answered. One local resource in Houston is PFLAG Houston. Another great resource is Gender Infinity.