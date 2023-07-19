x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Great Day Houston

Trae Tha Truth shares event details for 'Trae Day 2023'

This year marks the 15th annual community give-back festival.

More Videos

HOUSTON — In 2008, former Houston Mayor Bill White declared July 22nd as "Trae Day" in honor of Trae Tha Truth and his work in the community. The Houston rapper is known for his numerous charitable projects, including his Relief Gang and Angel By Nature charity.  

15 years later, it's more like "Trae days." The annual event has expanded into a weekend of fun events and charitable activities for the community to take part in.

Trae Tha Truth stopped by Great Day Houston to talk about the various events he has planned for Trae Day Weekend 2023. 

THURSDAY, JULY 20:

•    Flip N Fun Trampoline Park 

o    All kids are free

o    4 pm – 8 pm

o    5379 West Richey 

•    Ride With Trae Bike Ride  

o    7 pm

o    301 Milam St. 

•    Dinner Party at Forget Me Not 

o    5922 Washington Ave.

FRIDAY, JULY 21 

•    The Roast of Trae Tha Truth 

o    9 pm – 11pm

o    MATCH Theatre

•    GHERBO +Trae The Truth 

o    10pm – 2am

o    Desire Fridays at The Basement (1911 Bagby St Houston, TX 77002)

SATURDAY, JULY 22

•    Family Fun Day 

o    Free School Supplies, Back Packs

o    Games, Rides, Snow, Concerts, Moon Walks

o    Ninja Turtles & Celebrities

o    3 pm – 8 pm 

o    Aveva Stadium 

•    "Sole" Movie Premiere  

o    9 pm – 11 pm 

o    MATCH Theatre 

•    All Black Party 

o    Velvet Room 

SUNDAY, JULY 23

•    Celebrity Dodgeball  

o    11am

o    UofH Indoor Practice Facility 

•    Funny By Nature Comedy Festival

o    7 pm

o    White Oak Music Hall 

Before You Leave, Check This Out