Trae Tha Truth shares event details for 'Trae Day 2023'

This year marks the 15th annual community give-back festival.

HOUSTON — In 2008, former Houston Mayor Bill White declared July 22nd as "Trae Day" in honor of Trae Tha Truth and his work in the community. The Houston rapper is known for his numerous charitable projects, including his Relief Gang and Angel By Nature charity.

15 years later, it's more like "Trae days." The annual event has expanded into a weekend of fun events and charitable activities for the community to take part in.

Trae Tha Truth stopped by Great Day Houston to talk about the various events he has planned for Trae Day Weekend 2023.

THURSDAY, JULY 20:

o All kids are free

o 4 pm – 8 pm

o 5379 West Richey

o 7 pm

o 301 Milam St.

o 5922 Washington Ave.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

o 9 pm – 11pm

o MATCH Theatre

o 10pm – 2am

o Desire Fridays at The Basement (1911 Bagby St Houston, TX 77002)

SATURDAY, JULY 22

o Free School Supplies, Back Packs

o Games, Rides, Snow, Concerts, Moon Walks

o Ninja Turtles & Celebrities

o 3 pm – 8 pm

o Aveva Stadium

o 9 pm – 11 pm

o MATCH Theatre

o Velvet Room

SUNDAY, JULY 23

o 11am

o UofH Indoor Practice Facility

o 7 pm