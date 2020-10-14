Third Coast Bank SSB offers relationship banking with commitment to service and the community

October is National Cyber Security Awareness Month. Third Coast Bank joins the American Bankers Association for the #BanksNeverAskThat campaign. Will provide tips on social media on how to spot an online scammer. For more information, log on to BanksNeverAskThat.com.

Third Coast Bank was established in 2008 and has had tremendous growth in just a few years. It was recently ranked the fifth largest Houston-based community bank by Houston Business Journal.

Third Coast Bank offers state-of-the art technology for a digital banking experience, but also provides a personal touch. The bank is committed to small business and the community. This year, they helped originate over 3,000 PPP loans in 90 days for Houston businesses.