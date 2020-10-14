Andrea Watkins, Program Supervisor for the organization, is working hard to help women and girls become advocates for their health.

HOUSTON — Their mission provides Houston area women and girls, the tools they need to be advocates for their health. Their organization is dedicated to providing its programming and resources at no cost to Houston communities with limited access to health information. The Women's Fund for Health Education and Resiliency teaches skills that increase self-efficacy, decision-making, goal setting, and resourcefulness to ensure positive health outcomes for individuals and communities.

Health is a resource for everyday life and not just the objective of living. Their health education classes are unique because they include preventative curriculum-based classes that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current health risks. Resiliency and health promotion enable individuals to increase control over, and to improve, their health. Individuals use their communities to draw on existing human and material resources to enhance resiliency, self-help and social support, and to participate in health matters.

- Phone: 713.623.6543

The Women's Fund for Health Education and Resiliency

5433 Westheimer Rd

Suite 924