Great Day Houston

The voices of "American Dad!" discuss the long-running series

Dee Bradley Baker & Rachael MacFarlane give an inside look at what it's like to be a voice actor

HOUSTON — Dee Bradley Baker (Klaus) & Rachael MacFarlane (Hayley Smith) discuss season 17 of "American Dad!", and give us an inside look at what it's like to be a voice actor.

"American Dad!" centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Everyday life is taken to the limit as Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life. 

New episodes every Monday 10/9c on TBS. To watch online go to tbs.com

