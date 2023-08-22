The True Story Behind the La Grange Chicken Ranch

Stories from Jayme Blaschke's book, "Inside the Texas Chicken Ranch"

HOUSTON — For over 100 years, the Texas Chicken Ranch was a Texas tradition. After Marvin Zindler cracked the story on the infamous La Grange brothel, the Chicken Ranch was further immortalized in Hollywood movies, Broadway shows, and even a ZZ Top song.

Jayme Blaschke's book, "Inside the Texas Chicken Ranch," notes there's a lot more to the story.

Blaschke joined Great Day Houston for a closer look at the fascinating history of the Chicken Ranch.

Jayme Blaschke will be appearing in person at Murder By The Book this Saturday at 3 p.m.