The story behind Horse Soldier Bourbon

HOUSTON — Military battles are the stuff that Hollywood scripts are made of. The movie "12 Strong," Starring Chris Hemsworth, tells the story of one of those battles, after 9/11. When soldiers could not use standard military vehicles, they had to hop on the only other option... a horse.
Retired U-S Army Infantry Officer and Green Beret, Will Summers, was one of the real-life "Horse Soldiers". He joined Great Day Houston to discuss his incredible journey, and how it led to the creation of Horse Soldier Bourbon Whiskey.