The natural way for men to improve the overall vitality in their every day life

HOUSTON — Dr. Stephanie Redmond's background and passion is in pharmacy. Her understanding of how prescription medications work (or interact) led Dr. Stephanie to pursue research and expertise in the field of over-the-counter therapies and natural supplements. Her focus has been on hormone-related disorders (i.e. Endocrinology). She fell in love with helping people manage their diabetes and live a healthier life with lifestyle (diet/exercise/stress management/sleep health) and natural herbs, vitamins, and minerals.

Men's Romance stemmed from that same pathway, as a majority of the diabetic men Dr. Stephanie would treat suffered from Erectile Dysfunction or other sexual concerns. Many men are embarrassed to pursue treatment or talk with their healthcare provider about their concerns. Men's Romance helps alleviate these barriers.

Men's Romance is a 100% natural.

How it works:

1) Testosterone Balance:

Tribulus & Fenugreek support the body's ability to naturally produce testosterone to help boost male vitality & erection health.

2) Blood Flow & Circulation Health:

Panax Ginseng promotes healthy nitric oxide production for healthy blood flow & firmness.

3) Energy & Stamina:

Long Jack provides energy without stimulants, to boost stamina for prolonged activity and heightened performance.

Men's Romance is diabetic friendly, no prescription or doctor's office visit needed and it is not a "quick fix" but rather promotes overall vitality!

Men's Romance can be found online or in-stores nationwide at Walgreens and CVS.

