The latest book in the "Cotton Malone" series, "The Last Kingdom" by Steve Berry

Steve Berry chronicles his journey from lawyer to international bestselling thriller author.

Steve is one of the most celebrated fiction novelists of our time. He has over 25 million books in print, translated into 41 languages in 52 countries. In fact, every thirty seconds, one of his novels is sold.

His thrillers featuring the character "Cotton Malone," an ex-Justice Department agent turned freelance operative, have captured the world's attention, and his latest book, "The Last Kingdom" Is a fascinating spy thriller that weaves high-octane action with intricately researched historical "what-ifs?" that could change the world as we know it.