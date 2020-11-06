The Code 9 Project is dedicated to helping our first responders.

HOUSTON — Brandielee Baker, President and Co-founder of The Code 9 Project, sat down with Cristina Kooker to discuss the organizations approach to mental health of first responders.

June is PTSD Awareness Month. Post Traumatic Stress Disorder is a mental health disorder developed after a life-threatening event. It affects millions of first responders every year.

The Code 9 Project is helping first responders and their families navigate programs designed to educate and prevent PTSD. These programs include Self Help And Responsive Education, Command Staff Training, First Responder Training, Family Member Training, and Physical Movement For Stress Reduction.

In addition to weekly peer support meetings, The Code 9 Project has a 24/7 national helpline - 844-HOPE-247.