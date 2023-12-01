The Brookwood Community documentary: "Finding Purpose"

Locally, many know the inspiring story behind The Brookwood Community, but now that journey will be featured on the big screen.

HOUSTON — The Brookwood Community is changing the way the world thinks about adults with disabilities. Brookwood's day program started in 1983, and their first residential Citizens joined in 1985. They provide an educational environment that creates meaningful work and builds a sense of belonging for adults with disabilities.

A feature length documentary about the Brookwood Community, "Finding Purpose", will share the stories of these extraordinary people, the challenges they have overcome, the successes they have accomplished and the lives they have changed just by being who they were made to be.

Producer and Director, Ariel Levy grew up around The Brookwood Community. While working on the film, Brookwood reminded her what is possible with a little unfiltered love. The citizens have inspired her to see the world through a different perspective. One filled with joy and gratitude. Levy says it's a privilege to follow Brookwood's citizens in their latest Chispa House documentary.

Have an evening at the theater at the red carpet premiere of The Brookwood film "Finding Purpose," on Thursday, January 26 at the Hobby Center.

Tickets are on sale now! To get yours, click here.